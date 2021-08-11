McKenzie scrimmage bring lessons By Editor | August 11, 2021 | 0 The McKenzie Tigers football team held an inter-squad scrimmage this past Friday, Aug. 6. Head coach Drew Luker was pleased with players’ performance and said valuable lessons were learned. (Shead Odom | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts McKenzie Tigers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Greenville High School Tigers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Georgiana Panthers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Fort Dale Academy Eagles August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Coaches Corner a success August 11, 2021 | No Comments »