McKenzie Tigers By Editor | August 11, 2021 | 0 Coach – Drew Luker Aug. 27 vs Marengo Sept. 3 @ Red Level* Sept. 10 vs Brantley* Sept. 17 @ Samson* Sept. 24 @ JF Shields Oct. 1 vs Pleasant Home* Oct.8 vs Kinston* Oct. 15 @ Florala* Oct. 15 @ Georgiana* Oct. 29 vs Fruitdale * Area/region game Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts McKenzie scrimmage bring lessons August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Greenville High School Tigers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Georgiana Panthers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Fort Dale Academy Eagles August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Coaches Corner a success August 11, 2021 | No Comments »