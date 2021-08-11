McKenzie Tigers

Coach – Drew Luker

Aug. 27 vs            Marengo

Sept. 3  @            Red Level*

Sept. 10                vs            Brantley*

Sept. 17                @            Samson*

Sept. 24                @            JF Shields

Oct. 1    vs            Pleasant Home*

Oct.8     vs            Kinston*

Oct. 15  @            Florala*

Oct. 15  @            Georgiana*

Oct. 29  vs            Fruitdale

 

* Area/region game

