Berry Bess: Georgiana’s new football coach

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

In case you haven’t heard by now, the Panthers of Georgiana School have got themselves a new head football coach, Coach Berry Bess. Coach Bess is a Greenville native and has coached at our schools before as the Greenville Middle School head coach and also in Tuscaloosa at the middle school level.

Bess stated he knew the shoes were big he had to fill being that former head coach Ezell Powell was a home town hero and had a great winning record during his tenor.

“We have been doing walk throughs with the team, practices are great and the players are responding really well,” said Bess.

This is coach Bess’s first time at the reins as head coach of a high school team but his past experience should bode well for the new head coach.

Georgiana will travel to face the Lanett Panthers on Friday, Aug. 20.