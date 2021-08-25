FDA scrimmages CCA

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars this past Friday, Aug. 20 for a scrimmage. The varsity played three quarters and the Jr. High played one. For the varsity game the Eagles had better success passing than running. At the end of three quarters, the Eagles amassed 151 yards passing versus 38 yards running. Penalties also hurt the Eagles. They had seven for a total loss of 40 yards. Game leaders offensively for FDA were QB Ethan Alford with 151 yards passing and a rushing touchdown and receiver Alan Alvarez with seven receptions for 77 yards and successful field goal for 43 yards. Defensively, Eagle Noah Pickens has seven tackles with five of those being solo. Sam Bloodworth recorded four tackles with three being solo. FDA will travel for their first regular season game Friday, Aug. 27, against the Jackson Academy Eagles. Pictured are Eagle #11 Stephen Waggoner breaking up a CCA pass along with Eagle #13 Garrett Simmons giving chase. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)