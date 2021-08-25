Janice Taylor of Andalusia passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Andalusia Health. She was 68. Private arrangements were handled by Keahey Funeral Home.

Left to cherish her memory, daughter, April Stalker of Missouri; brothers, James Taylor of Greenville, Willie Taylor of Greenville, Julis Taylor, and Eddie Taylor of Robertsdale; sisters, Thelma Walker of Georgia and Virginia Lowery of Hope Hull; grandchildren, Christian Gow of Crestview, Fla. and Aislynn Bender of Ft. Deposit; and great-grandchildren, Anthony Young, Melanie Young, Jaden Cook, Hunter Bender, Paisley Bender, Vaughn Bender, and Haley Bender.