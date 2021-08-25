This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The 1999 Alabama team entered the season with controversy. Rumors of an inappropriate relationship between Coach Mike DuBose and his secretary were swirling.

He first denied then later on admitted to the relationship. Powers at be decided to keep him.

There were a lot of fans that thought he should have been fired. Alabama was 2-0 on the season when Alabama was upset 29-28 by Louisiana Tech.

The drumbeat of firing the coach started to get louder. Next week beat Arkansas 35-28.

Florida was next at the swamp. Alabama entered the game as a 17 point underdog. In 1971 vs USC +11 and Tennessee +11 in 1990 as underdogs.

I told Curtis Lynch on his radio show the night before, Alabama would win straight up. Alabama did in overtime 40-39.

When the game ended I got a funny phone call from Curtis Lynch. My prediction floored him.

Alabama then lost to Tennessee in Tuscaloosa 21-7. It was the first time playing Tennessee in Tuscaloosa since 1930.

Alabama beat Auburn for the first time in Auburn, winning 28-17. Alabama won the SEC West.

Alabama would play Florida in a rematch for the SEC Championship in Atlanta. Florida scored first but it was all Alabama after that. The Tide beat the Gators 34-7 and were the 1999 SEC Champions.

Alabama played Michigan in the Orange Bowl and lost 35-34 in overtime like the Florida game in the regular season. Shaun Alexander and Chris Samuels make consensus All-America.

Samuels won The Outland Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding lineman. Alabama finished the season at 10-3 and No. 8 in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls.