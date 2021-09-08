Players of the Week

Fort Dale Eagles

Sam Bloodworth is the FDA Player of the Week. He is a senior and plays wide receiver and defensive back. He had 253 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against Tuscaloosa Academy.

Georgiana Panthers

Quan Scott is the Georgiana School Player of the Week. He is a freshman and plays wide receiver and defensive back. He intercepted two passes, scored a touchdown and accounted for multiple tackles. Head coach Berry Bess said, “Quan played huge for us, he’s a 9th grader that has been in the rotation. He stepped up on both sides of the ball and made some plays in key situations.”

Greenville Tigers

Ronald Davis is the Greenville High School Player of the Week. He is a junior and plays linebacker. Tiger head coach Josh McLendon said of Ronald, “He played a great game overall with 10 solo tackles, two quarterback pressures and two tackles for a loss.”

McKenzie Tigers

Jaylen McMillian is the McKenzie School Player of the Week. He is a sophomore and plays quarterback. Head coach Drew Luker said of Jaylen, “He was tough as nails Friday night. He kept getting hit and made great throws to give our guys a chance. He stayed calm and showed us he can lead our offense through any situation, especially the difficult ones.”