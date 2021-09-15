Eagles fall to Gators

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Eagles of Fort Dale Academy traveled to face the Gators of Clark Prep this past Friday, Sept. 10, but lost a hard fought area game in AISA AAA action, 21-13.

The Eagles started strong out of the box scoring 13 points in the first quarter with the help of turnovers by the orange and white Gators.

The Gators defense then stiffened and kept FDA from end zone for the rest of the game. Penalties were also a cause for the Eagles being denied another score, along with an interception.

In the second quarter, the Gators scored seven points. The third quarter was scoreless, but the Gators managed to score 14 points in the fourth quarter to give them the win.

Team leaders on offense for FDA were QB Ethan Alford who passed for 159 yards and completed 10-23 passes. He also scored the Eagles only touchdown on a running play. Alan Alvarez was the leading receiver with four receptions for 116 yards. He also kicked two field goals and one extra point.

Defensively, Sterling Arnold had the most solo tackles with five and was given half credit for a fumble recovery. Brady Long had the next most solo tackles with four and was also credited with half a fumble recovery. Sam Bloodworth had a fumble recovery and interception, while Noah Pickens had a fumble recovery.

The 0-3 Eagles will travel again this Friday to face the 2-2 Rebels of Coosa Valley in a non-area game.