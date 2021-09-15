Players of the Week

Fort Dale Eagles

Sophomore Alan Alvarez is the FDA Player of the Week. He plays wide receiver and defensive back and also is their kicker. He had four catches for 116 yards and was 2-3 on field goals. One of which was 42 yards. Head coach Eric Folmar said, “Alan was the man for us offensively Friday night. His big play ability is a huge asset and he has a really special leg, making his second 40+ yard field goal this season.

Greenville Tigers

Javoris Boggan is the Greenville High School Player of the Week. He is a senior and is a defensive lineman. Tiger head coach Josh McLendon said, “Javoris had three sacks, three tackles for a loss and four solo tackles. He played a great game from start to finish and is a leader on the defensive line.”