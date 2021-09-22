FOOTBALL WRAP-UP Georgiana nipped by Bulldogs

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The 1A Georgiana Panthers traveled this past Friday, Sept. 17, to face the 1A Kinston Bulldogs in a region matchup and lost a mighty defensive struggle 10-6.

The Panthers gave a valiant fight but just couldn’t keep the Bulldogs penned up.

Head coach Berry Bess said, “I feel overall our guys played harder and are starting to understand the concept of playing defense.

“Our focus last week in practice was tackling and running the football. As a team, we have struggled in those two aspects of the game.”

He added, “We did a better job at those two things Friday night and it showed. If we can continue growing and putting everything together, we will continue to get better each week.”

The Panthers are now 0-5 overall in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) play and 0-3 in region play.

They have a bye this week and will next host the 1-3 1A Red Level Tigers for Homecoming on Oct 1.

The 4-0 5A Greenville High School Tigers, after having a bye last week, will square off against the 6A Wetumpka Indians this Friday. The Indians are 2-3 for the year.

Head coach Josh McLendon said, “We had a week of good practice during the bye week and we are excited about the opportunity to play Wetumpka. They are a good team that is always well coached.”

McLendon will try to keep his players focused as this week is also Greenville High School’s Homecoming.

There will be a Homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 24, starting at the Butler County Courthouse and make its way west on Commerce Street before turning on Fort Dale and going to W.O. Parmer School.

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m.