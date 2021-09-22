Players of the Week

Fort Dale Eagles

Junior Clay Benson is the FDA Player of the Week. He plays defensive line and H-back. He had five tackles. Three were for sacks and four were counted as tackles for a loss. Coach Eric Folmar said, “Clay has really stepped up for us on the defensive line three games ago. His improvement has really contributed to our success on that side of the football in our last couple of games.”

Georgiana Panthers

Senior Josh Sims is the Georgiana Panther Player of the Week. Coach Berry Bess said, “Josh is a first year player who is finally finding his rhythm on offense and defense. He caught a few passes that set us up for our lone touchdown. He played big for us on the defensive side. He made a host of tackles and did a good job attacking as well as recovering a fumble.”

McKenzie Tigers

Sophomore Will McCullough is the McKenzie Player of the Week. He plays as lineman on both offense and defense. Coach Drew Luker said, “Will was named because of his solid play on offensive and defensive line. He had his best game of the season as a whole for blocking and playing defense. He was in on a lot of plays on defense and made a difference there.”