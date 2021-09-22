This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Going down memory lane today, I will talk about the weekend of Sept. 24-25 in 1971.

It was a big football weekend with Fort Dale was coming off heartbreaking loss to Crenshaw Christian 15-14.

This weekend, they faced the Monroe Academy Volunteers who were defending State Champions of Alabama Private School Association now AISA.

Legendary Mac Champion was their coach. His record entering the game was 89-4. I believe if Fort Dale had won the week before, this would have been a great game. Monroe won 41-14.

The next day, the biggest game was Tennessee vs Auburn, on national TV with Chris Schenel and Bud Wilkinson the announcers.

Revenge was on Tennessee’s mind. The Vols finished 11-1 and No. 4. The loss was to Auburn in Birmingham.

If Tennessee had won, the Vols would have finished 12-0 and won the National Championship.

For Auburn it was Pat Sullivan and Terry Beasley. Tennessee had a great defense.

In the first quarter Auburn was driving. Fullback James Owens fumbled the ball: it went out of the end zone for a touchback.

The next drive Terry Beasley was knocked out of the game. After that, Tennessee handcuffed Auburn.

Late in the game, Tennessee was leading 9-3 and driving. They fumbled on the Auburn 12-yard line and the Tigers recovered. This opened the door.

Terry Beasley entered the game and five plays later Auburn scored a touchdown to win 10-9.

Alabama later that day beat Florida 38-0 with RB Johnny Musso scoring four touchdowns. Musso’s performance earned him National Back of the Week honors.