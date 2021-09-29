GHS falls to Wetumpka

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 5A Tigers of Greenville High School were looking for a Homecoming win against the 6A Wetumpka Indians this past Friday, Sept. 24, but were defeated 28-8.

Penalties, ball handling mistakes, fumbles and interceptions plagued Greenville most of the night and they were just too much to overcome.

With the first kickoff of the game, the matchup between the offenses and defenses of both teams seemed to be fairly even.

However, Wetumpka would capitalize on an interception deep in Tiger territory on the 20-yard line and score a touchdown a few plays later with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

Greenville would fight through another fumble and penalties and score their lone touchdown of the game on a 38-yard pass from junior QB Andre Davidson to senior wide receiver Javonte Herbert with 3:39 left in the second quarter.

Senior Laquan Robinson would run for the two point conversion and for a few minutes Greenville led Wetumpka 8-7.

The Indians took the ensuing kickoff and quickly marched down the field to score their second touchdown with 1:14 left in the half making the score 14-8.

It was hoped Greenville would forget the earlier penalties and turnovers but Davidson threw another interception and Wetumpka returned it 40 yards to the Tiger 5-yard line.

They would punch it with 0:48 second remaining and the half ended with Greenville down 21-8.

Greenville threatened to score mid-way of the third quarter after blocking a punt deep in Indian territory but would fumble and give the ball back on the six-yard line.

Wetumpka would score again late in the third to make the score 28-8 and that would be all the scoring.

Greenville, now 4-1, hosts the 2-4 Rehobeth Rebels for a region matchup this Friday.