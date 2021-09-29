WILLIAM CREECH

Nov. 13, 1952 – Sept. 17 2021

William Paul Creech, age 68, sadly passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, while at the Lake Wales Hospital.

Born on Nov. 13, 1952 and originally from Greenville, he lived in Lake Wales, Polk County, Fla., for most of his adult life. He worked for the state of Florida as an Inspector.

In 1992, he met the love of his life, Barbara Waddle, at an IHop. He loved cooking and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Creech; his sister and brother-in-law, Sheila Kinney and Tom Kinney; his brother, Jim Creech; his son and daughter-in-law, Roger Waddle and Linda Waddle; and his many grandchildren, William, Heidi, Heather, Hayden, Harley, Haley, and Henry.