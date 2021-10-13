Tigers ground Eagles

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High Tigers secured at least a No. 3 seed in the Class 5A Alabama Athletic High School Association playoffs with a determined win over region opponent Carroll Eagles of Ozark, this past Friday night, Oct. 8.

Carroll received the first kickoff and began to march the ball with effective running up the middle of Greenville’s defense. But, the Tigers quickly adapted and for the first quarter and part of the second it was a defensive struggle between the two hungry teams.

The Tigers would draw first blood with just 2:50 minutes left in the first half on a 25-yard scamper by Ty Phillips. The run was setup by a short punt from the Eagles which was downed mid-way into Carroll territory.

The Tigers tried a two point conversion but it was unsuccessful and half time found the Tigers with a 6-0 lead.

Greenville would return after half and score another eight points mid-way through the third quarter.

Carroll wouldn’t quit fighting however and they managed to put seven points on the score board at the 11 minute mark in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers would put the last nail in the coffin with by adding another touchdown with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter and claim victory 20-7 at the game’s end.

The 6-1 Tigers, who are 5-0 in region play, next travel to face the 5-3 Andalusia Bulldogs for another region game. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in region play with their only loss coming against 5A powerhouse Pike Road.

This should prove to be a smack down contest as both teams are fighting for better seeding in the playoffs and bragging rights in the region.