2010 FDA state champs honored

The 2010 Fort Dale Academy State Championship varsity football team was honored at halftime of the game against Morgan Academy. Members of the team, coaching staff, cheer squad, dance team, twirlers, and water girls were invited back and recognized while details of the season and final game were recounted by the announcer. A proof of the commemorative sign, which will be permanently installed at the school, was displayed in a welcome tent erected as a reception area for the returning alumni. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)