GMS selects Mr. and Miss Football By Editor | October 27, 2021 | 0 Greenville Middle School (GMS) presented Mr. and Miss Football at the GMS game against Hayneville, on Tuesday evening, Oct. 19. Journi Fields was chosen Miss Football and Kelan Kimbro was named Mr. Football. (Photo submitted)