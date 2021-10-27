Tigers roughed up by Patriots

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers were hoping for a victory against the Patriots of Pike Road this past Friday, Oct. 22, but instead were handed a convincing loss 44-0.

A win would have put Greenville in the top seed for the 5A Region 2, but they are still the No. 2 seed.

From the outset, the Patriots opened up with volleys of scoring possessions while keeping the Tigers caged deep in their own territory.

Playing to a packed home crowd, Pike Road score 14 points in the first quarter and then added another 17 points in the second.

The last 10 points came from an intercepted Greenville pass and fumble in the waning moments of the first half, leaving the score 31-0.

In the second half, Greenville’s defense stiffened and kept the Patriots scoring to only 13 points, but the Tigers offense couldn’t muster a scoring effort.

Offensively, Tiger quarterback Andre Davidson completed 13 of 26 passes for 106 yards and one interception. Running back Ty Phillips rushed for 36 yards on 14 carries and wide receiver Laquan Robinson caught four passes for 49 yards.

The 7-2 Tigers next face, this upcoming Friday, the 6A Wolverines of Carver who are 5-4 on the season.

Greenville will have to wait until then to see who their first round opponent will be from Region 4.

There is currently a three way tie for first in that region.