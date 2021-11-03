Tigers lose scrap with Wolverines
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
The Greenville High School Tigers were hoping to end their regular season on a winning note this past Friday, Oct. 29, but the Carver Wolverines had different plans.
From the outset, it was a hefty scrap between 5A Greenville and 6A Carver. However Carver would score first behind the feet of their quarterback.
A light mist intermixed with light rain dampened both teams passing efforts and the game would be mostly fought in the trenches.
Carver would add a second touchdown in the third quarter, while the Tigers would add one of their own to make the game 14-8.
At the final horn of the game, the score remained the same and Greenville had to settle with a 7-3 season.
Greenville will play host in the first round of Alabama High School Athletic Association 5A playoffs to the purple and gold Tallassee Tigers this coming Friday.
Greenville is the No. 2 seed for Region 2 and Tallassee is the No. 3 seed for Region 4.
Greenville in its 10 regular season games outscored their opponents 166-157. Tallassee outscored their opponents 299-160.
It should be definite catfight between two Tigers in the Camellia City.