Tigers lose scrap with Wolverines

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers were hoping to end their regular season on a winning note this past Friday, Oct. 29, but the Carver Wolverines had different plans.

From the outset, it was a hefty scrap between 5A Greenville and 6A Carver. However Carver would score first behind the feet of their quarterback.

A light mist intermixed with light rain dampened both teams passing efforts and the game would be mostly fought in the trenches.

Carver would add a second touchdown in the third quarter, while the Tigers would add one of their own to make the game 14-8.

At the final horn of the game, the score remained the same and Greenville had to settle with a 7-3 season.

Greenville will play host in the first round of Alabama High School Athletic Association 5A playoffs to the purple and gold Tallassee Tigers this coming Friday.

Greenville is the No. 2 seed for Region 2 and Tallassee is the No. 3 seed for Region 4.

Greenville in its 10 regular season games outscored their opponents 166-157. Tallassee outscored their opponents 299-160.

It should be definite catfight between two Tigers in the Camellia City.