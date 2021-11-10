June 19, 1941 – Oct. 31, 2021

Graveside service for Paul M. Smith, 80, of McKenzie, was held at Bushfield Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 with Brother Allen Joyner officiating. The family received friends on Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Mr. Smith passed away on Sunday morning in Evergreen.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Smith; children, David Smith (Andrea) and Robbie Smith; grandchildren, Jimmy Smith, Julia Smith, and Abby Grandy; sister, Carrie Lee; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Smith; parents, Linzie and Mima Smith; brothers, Douglas Smith and W.C. Smith; sisters, Opal Justice and Evie Lucas; and granddaughter Amanda Smith.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Paul was a longtime member and Deacon of Sweet Home Baptist Church. He loved Alabama football. He had a host of friends in the cutting room where he worked most of his life. He loved his cats and his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.