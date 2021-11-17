Acreman signs with CACC

Cahley Acreman recently signed a letter of intent to play softball for Central Alabama Community College (CACC) in Alexander City on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is a multi-sport athlete and excelled at softball where she played mainly played shortstop. She will receive a scholarship to CACC, which is a two-year college, and is excited about continuing to play softball. Acreman said, “I am so excited.” Head coach Clint Lowery said, “She is an unbelievable player, who is a great leader and player. She doesn’t care where she plays. She just wants to win.” Pictured, from left, are coach Carl Sanford, coach Gretta Whiddon, Cahley Acreman, and head coach Clint Lowery. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)