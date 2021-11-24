Za’Darius Smith gives back

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Pro Bowl Green Bay Packer defensive star Za’Darius Smith donated 500 Thanksgiving turkeys and hams to community members Sunday morning, Nov. 21, through his GOoD Life Foundation in partnership with Super Foods of Greenville.

Representatives from the foundation, as well as Greenville High School football team, helped to hand them out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaway was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. By 7 a.m., vehicles were already lining up on Academy Drive. By 9 a.m., all the turkeys and hams had been given away.

A press release from Steinberg Sports & Entertainment stated, “The Za’Darius Smith GOoD Life Foundation is dedicated to help guide and transform the lives of young adolescent boys and girls in communities with limited resources by supporting and promoting life skills through academic, leadership, athletic, and social development as they continue to build towards a GOoD Life.

Genniefer Meeks, who is Za’Darius’ big sister, was on hand as the representative of the foundation.

She indicated the giveaway had to start about 15 minutes early because the vehicles were starting to pile up. She said, “They went like hotcakes.”

Meeks noted that Za’Darius called her a short while back and asked her to talk with Super Foods and instructed her to buy all the turkeys and hams they had in stock.

She expressed her thanks to the Greenville Police Department and Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn for their assistance with traffic control and direction.

Za’Darius attended Greenville High School and was a 2009 graduate. He played basketball throughout high school and then decided to play football his senior year.

He then played football at East Mississippi Community College and after graduating signed to play football with the Kentucky Wildcats.

As an SEC standout, he was drafted in the 4th round as the 122nd pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He played with the Ravens from 2015-2018.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 as an outside linebacker; he has been a defensive force offenses have to reckon.