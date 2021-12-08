Busy week for first responders

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Bomb threat at Wentzell’s

One bomb threat turned into three, Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, in Greenville. An initial call from 911 to law enforcement alerted them to a possible bomb threat at Bates House of Turkey. Shortly thereafter, officers responded to a call about a bomb threat at Wentzell’s. One more call would send them to Kentucky Fried Chicken for another bomb threat. In the midst of the prank bomb calls, someone reported a possible burglary at the Trustmark Bank location on Commerce Street. After each business under a bomb threat was investigated, it was determined the bomb threats were prank calls. The call about Trustmark Bank came from a citizen who saw a person inside the bank after hours. It turned out to be just the janitor doing routine cleaning.

Man shot on Cherrywood Lane

On Thursday, Dec. 2, around 10 p.m., an altercation on Cherrywood Lane, led to one person being shot. The person was transported to Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama for treatment. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said that apparently an argument led to one person shooting another while they were standing around a bonfire.

Truck trailer burns on I65

Early Friday morning on Dec. 3 at around 3:20 a.m. emergency personnel were called to the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 65 South near the 124 mile marker. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, the driver of a semi-truck pulling two trailers noticed his rear trailer throwing off sparks. The driver pulled over and managed to unhitch the trailer on fire and safely pull his rig and first trailer away from the trailer on fire. Traffic was blocked from the right lane for a few hours.

House fire on Walnut Street

A house fire on Friday, Dec. 3 called the Greenville Fire Department into action for a structure fire at a residence at 910 Walnut Street around 1 p.m. Two fire engines along with full time and volunteer fire fighters worked quickly to put out the fire which had reached the attic. Greenville City Police also were on hand to manage traffic. No injuries were reported. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)