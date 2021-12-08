Funeral service for Mrs. Carmen Lancaster, 86, of Greenville, was held at Johnson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Burial follow at Brushey Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Lancaster passed away at her home on Monday.

She is survived by her children, Carl Lancaster, William Lancaster (Teresa) and Vaughn Lancaster (Yrene); grandchildren Justin Lancaster (Yuriana), Nicole Lancaster Allen (Chris), Samantha Lancaster, Kristian Hargrove, Hunter Lancaster, and Christopher Lancaster; and great grandchild, Rafael; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Carl Lancaster.

Carmen was born on Margarita Island, Venezuela, and moved to the United States shortly after she married Billy Lancaster. Together, they made many moves all over the US and traveled the world.

She was an artist, teacher, and bridge player. She was a great cook, loved to entertain guests, and had a zest for life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the charity of your choice.