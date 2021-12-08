Smith gives back

Pro Bowl Green Bay Packer OLB Za’Darius Smith recently donated 1,000 sneakers and $15,000 to four different schools in his hometown of Greenville, on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, to launch his foundation The GOoD Life.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to give back to the Greenville community that supported me as a young kid, so I am so very excited to start things off by providing new kicks for the kids as we head into the holiday season,” said Smith.

“I hope this gesture brings joy and inspires others to live the good life.”

DICK’s Sporting Goods partnered with Smith to make the donations possible for W.O. Parmer, Greenville Elementary, Greenville Middle School and Greenville High School.

In addition to brand new sneakers for W.O. Parmer and Greenville Elementary students, each child enjoyed a pizza party and received a goody bag, courtesy of DICK’s Sporting Goods.

On behalf of the partnership between The GOoD LIfe Foundation and The DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation, a $15,000 grant in the form of $7,500 checks were presented to Greenville Middle School and Greenville High School to support the athletic department needs.

“We are blessed and thankful that Za’Darius Smith chose to gift the students in such an awesome way,” said Joseph Eiland, Butler County School System Superintendent. “It is always a joy to see a former student reach great success; but, when a successful student gives back to his or her community, that means everything.”

The Za’Darius Smith GOoD Life Foundation is dedicated to help guide and transform the lives of young adolescent boys and girls in communities with limited resources by supporting and promoting life skills through academic, leadership, athletic, and social development as they continue to build towards a GOoD Life.

Genniefer Meeks, The GOoD Life, Executive Director