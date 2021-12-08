 Skip to content

This day in sports history

| |

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

 

These were the SEC Standings from the 1971 Season. 1. Alabama (7-0 SEC and 11-1 overall) upset USC 17-10 in the opener.

Alabama unveiled the wishbone offense vs USC.

  1. Georgia (5-1 SEC and 11-1 overall) tied Auburn for second place.
  2. Auburn (5-1 SEC and 9-2 overall) Pat Sullivan won the Heisman.
  3. Ole Miss (4-2 SEC and 10-2 overall) with new head coach Billy Kinard taking over for the legendary Johnny Vaught.
  4. Tennessee (4-2 SEC and 10-2 overall) had a great defense, but mediocre offense.
  5. LSU’s (3-2 SEC and 9-3 overall) highlight was beating Notre Dame 28-8 on national television.
  6. Vanderbilt (1-5 SEC and 4-6-1 overall).
  7. Florida (1-6 SEC and 4-7 overall) QB John Reaves set the NCAA Career Passing Record that season.
  8. Kentucky (1-6 SEC and 3-8 overall).
  9. Mississippi State (1-7 SEC and 2-9 overall).

Next week I will discuss the AP All-SEC Team.

