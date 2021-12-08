| logout
This day in sports history
BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE
The Greenville Standard
These were the SEC Standings from the 1971 Season. 1. Alabama (7-0 SEC and 11-1 overall) upset USC 17-10 in the opener.
Alabama unveiled the wishbone offense vs USC.
- Georgia (5-1 SEC and 11-1 overall) tied Auburn for second place.
- Auburn (5-1 SEC and 9-2 overall) Pat Sullivan won the Heisman.
- Ole Miss (4-2 SEC and 10-2 overall) with new head coach Billy Kinard taking over for the legendary Johnny Vaught.
- Tennessee (4-2 SEC and 10-2 overall) had a great defense, but mediocre offense.
- LSU’s (3-2 SEC and 9-3 overall) highlight was beating Notre Dame 28-8 on national television.
- Vanderbilt (1-5 SEC and 4-6-1 overall).
- Florida (1-6 SEC and 4-7 overall) QB John Reaves set the NCAA Career Passing Record that season.
- Kentucky (1-6 SEC and 3-8 overall).
- Mississippi State (1-7 SEC and 2-9 overall).
Next week I will discuss the AP All-SEC Team.