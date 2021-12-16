BCHGS acquires historical maps

SPECIAL TO THE STANDARD

The Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society (BCHGS) announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, that they have obtained a series of maps from the University of Alabama historical maps archive.

The accession enhances BCHGS’s existing collection of maps of Alabama and Butler County.

The purchase was made possible by an Alabama Humanities Recovery Grant funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Historical Society’s map collection is housed at their research room located at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library and available to the public during the library’s normal operating hours.

Several will be used to document the Indian Path through the eastern portion of Butler County found on maps from 1818-1825.

BCHGS hopes to receive grant funding in 2022 to replace the Creek Confederacy historical marker originally erected in Chapman in 1953.

Of particular interest to students of Alabama history are the maps of historic forts, Indian towns and DeSoto’s Trail.

BCHGS President Barbara Middleton said, “Our historical map collection is a wonderful resource to teachers and students. It’s a pleasure to hold one in your hands and study it rather than viewing it online.

“We hope everyone takes an opportunity to visit our research room to see the maps and learn more about the history of Butler County and Alabama.”

BCHGS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of Butler County and its people. Membership is only $20 per year and includes a subscription to the Quarterly publication.

For more information please email butlercoalhistory@gmail.com or visit Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society – Home | Facebook.