Feb. 24, 1950 – Dec. 14, 2021

Memorial service for Mr. Bruce Parker, 71, of McKenzie, was held at 4 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home. Mr. Parker passed away on Tuesday in Mobile.

He is survived by his chosen family, Martha Sexton; daughters, Sherry Sexton (Matthew Owens) and Tammy Edwards (James); grandchildren, Olivia Sexton, Dillon Faulk, Osten Lee, Wendell Goodwin, and Winston Goodwin; aunt, Frances Smith; and cousins, Johnny Smith (Laura) and Wanda Love (Jerry)

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Myron Parker and Julia Ellen Parker; and brother, Myron Parker.