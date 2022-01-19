Jan. 18, 1928 – Jan. 10, 2022

Laura Jeanette Miller, age 93 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Visitation was held Wednesday from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend Allen Stephenson officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, William David and Pearlie Vera Langford Benefield; loving husband, Harrison Henry Mille; along with eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Henderson of Greenville and Vicki (Jeff) Bender of Letohatchee; sons, Jimmy (Gloria) Miller of Greenville and Donald (Claire) Miller of Prattville; eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her entire family.