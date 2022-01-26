McKenzie gets $350K grant

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Town of McKenzie recently received a Community Block Development Grant in the amount of $350,000 for water line replacement and paving projects on Thursday, Jan. 20.

According to a report developed by Civil Southeast, LLC, Town of McKenzie contract engineers, approximately 7,206 linear feet will be resurfaced on Wise Road, Davison Street and South Garland Road.

The project will include installation of approximately 1,390 linear feet of 2-inch Class 200 PVC water line on South Garland Road to replace 60 year old ¾-inch cast iron and galvanized steel lines.

Also, approximately 38 new water services will be installed on Wise Road, Davison Street, and South Garland Road to connect with an existing 6-inch and the new 2-inch main.

McKenzie Mayor Lester Odom said the project matching funds of $15,000 will come from the McKenzie Water Board and funds the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Odom said he would like to thank Governor Kay Ivey, Director Ken Boswell, State Representative Chris Sells, State Senator Clyde Chambers, Cara Stallman (grant writer), and Paxton Reese (a professional engineer with Civil Southeast, LLC)

Odom added he especially wanted to thank McKenzie Town Clerk LeeAnn Waters and Wayne Smith (McKenzie’s water operator) for their efforts, which went above and beyond their normal duties, to get the grant filed.

Gov. Ivey, during a press event on Thursday, Jan. 20, said, “This afternoon, I was pleased to award $18.2 million to provide improvements in 50+ Alabama towns, cities and counties. I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time & effort to seek an answer through this grant program.

“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs.” She added , “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”