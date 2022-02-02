This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today is the start of a series of articles on athletic directors at Alabama.

Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant served from 1958-83. Coach Bryant wore that along with being the head football coach.

As you know in football, Alabama won 13 SEC Championships, with six National Championships.

In basketball, they had three SEC Championships (1974, 1975, and 1976) regular season, one Tournament Championship (1982).

Bryant hired both CM Newton and Wimp Sanderson, the winningest coaches in Alabama basketball history.

The baseball team won the SEC in 1968 with an NCAA tournament appearance the same season.

In track and field, they won awards in 1979-80 and for indoor track in 1972.

In golf, they won in1978-79. Bryant also hired John Mitchell (track and field), Conrad Rehling (golf) and Don Gambrill (swimming).