Festival to return March 5 and 6

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) will return on March 5 and 6 at the festival grounds.

According to the festival’s co-creator Nancy Johnson Ardoin, she is hoping the festival will become a bi-annual event, occurring in both the spring and the fall.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned in September 2021.

The record-breaking crowds at that time proved that there is certainly still an interest, even in the times of COVID-19, for people to participate in fun, family-friendly outdoor events.

This time, the festival will feature some returning favorite activities, including music, jousting, a raptor bird show, and historic demonstrations.

As always, food, vendors, and games will be available as well.

Of course, one of the biggest draws of the ALMFF is its performers.

At the faire this year will be Joey 5, who does magic and juggling as part of his show.

Those who love music may want to check out the ladies of the Minstrels Guild, who will be singing and playing harp music.

A new act is Mistress Mollie’s Musings, which will be storytelling about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Robin Hood, and Reynard the Fox.

The group Commodore Koi and the Crew of Syren will offer educational demonstrations as well as performing songs.

The event has something for everyone!

The ALMFF will be held on March 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine at 4776 Fort Dale Road.

Cost of entrance is $15 for adult tickets while kids ages 5 to 12 is $7. Children under the age of 5 are free.