Blood shortage continues: donors needed

Blood donors are needed as the nation and local communities continue to feel the impact of blood shortages.

The demand for blood continues to rise, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.

All blood types are needed to help the local blood supply, ensuring hospitals have the blood required to treat traumas and patients needing blood transfusions.

“Blood donors are needed now more than ever to make sure blood is ready when patients are in need,” said JD Pettyjohn, LifeSouth’s COO.

“Many people only think of donating blood during a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients, and right now we are struggling to maintain an adequate supply.”

Donating blood is safe, takes about an hour and can save three lives.

LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors serve patients at the following hospitals in your area: Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, Baptist Medical Center-South, Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital, East Alabama Medical Ctr/East Alabama Heath, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, Flowers Hospital, Southeast Health, along with many other community hospitals in Montgomery Region, Wiregrass Region and the East Alabama Region.

Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.

All blood donors receive a thank you gift, refreshments and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure.

Find a blood drive or donor center near you at lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services.

The LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when a patient is in need.

To learn more, visit LifeSouth.org.