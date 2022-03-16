| logout
Eagle action on the soccer field
The Fort Dale boys and girls soccer teams won their games versus Glenwood at home on Saturday. Brodie Killough (pictured) scored in the boys 1-0 victory. The girls won 3-2 with Leah Davis scoring on a penalty kick early in the game and providing an assist to Kate Slagley (pictured) later in the half. The game was tied 2-2 until Slagley found the goal again late in the second half, kicking over the goal keeper’s head. Both Eagle teams have records of five wins and three losses. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)