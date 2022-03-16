Eagle action on the soccer field

The Fort Dale boys and girls soccer teams won their games versus Glenwood at home on Saturday. Brodie Killough (pictured) scored in the boys 1-0 victory. The girls won 3-2 with Leah Davis scoring on a penalty kick early in the game and providing an assist to Kate Slagley (pictured) later in the half. The game was tied 2-2 until Slagley found the goal again late in the second half, kicking over the goal keeper’s head. Both Eagle teams have records of five wins and three losses. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)