May 31, 1929 – March 09, 2022

Mr. Wiley Junior Duncan, 92, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The funeral service was held Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Reverend Blair McBride officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Jay and Mayola Duncan; sisters, Velma Duncan, Ima Mae Duncan and Fannie Lee Sexton and brother, Herman Duncan.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Glaydis Maddox Duncan; son, Don Duncan (Kim); daughter, Shelia Cassidy (Jim); grandchildren, Bryan Parker (Katy), Jason Duncan (Mallory), Luther Shrader (Laken), Shirley Campbell (Stephen) and Stephanie George; great-grandchildren, Sybil and Jeb Parker, Daniel, Hunter, Hayden and Jack Duncan; Emy Shrader, Abby Cajen, Alex, Olivia and Henry Campbell and Jordan Lee; great-great grandson, Korbyn; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to the Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2303 Old Stage Rd, Greenville, AL 36037.