Fort Dale Academy Eagle star football player Sam Bloodworth recently signed to play football for the Huntingdon Hawks on Wednesday, March 30. Bloodworth signed as his teammates and family joined with him for the occasion. Pictured (l-r) seated are Allan Bloodworth, Sam Bloodworth, and Rebecca Williams; standing are Jarrod Williams, Alan Brewer, Mary Claire Bloodworth, Lily VanDyke, and Resa Bates. (Photo submitted)