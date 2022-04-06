Brown missing

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Missing Person Mary Ann Brown.

Brown is described as a 59-year-old black female standing 5’4 in height, weighing approximately 203 pounds, black hair, and having brown eyes.

Brown’s daughter reported her mother missing and stated that she had not seen her since Wednesday, March 30, around 9 p.m. at her residence at 318 Smith Street in Hayneville.

Brown was last seen with an unknown male subject wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Brown left in a small white two door pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Mary Ann Brown, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.