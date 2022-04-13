Absentee voting information

The absentee voting period for the May 24 Primary Election began on March 30.

A voter may cast an absentee ballot if he or she:

Expects to be absent from the county on election day;

Is ill or has a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling location;

Is a registered Alabama voter living outside the county, such as a member of the armed forces, a voter employed outside the United States, a college student, or a spouse or child of such a person;

Is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place;

Expects to work a required shift, 10 hours or more, that coincides with polling hours;

Is a caregiver for a family member to the second degree of kinship by affinity or consanguinity and the family member is confined to his or her home;

Is currently incarcerated in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude.

Other important information:

If you changed residence since you last voted, you must update your voter registration information at Alabamavotes.gov or with your local Board of Registrars before submitting your application. (Deadline is May 9th)

You will need a copy of your valid photo id. It must be submitted along with the application.

When you apply for an absentee ballot you will not be able to vote at your polling place.

Only the voter can hand the application to the Absentee Election Manager (AEM). Power of Attorney or third party to sign and/or deliver is prohibited.

You may mail your application to the AEM at 700 Court Square, Greenville AL 36037.

You can also visit the Alabama Secretary of State website www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/absentee-ballot-applications to download an absentee ballot.

Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application or if you questions or concerns.

The AEM for Butler County is Annie Glenn Braden.

The physical and mailing address is 700 Court Square, Greenville, Alabama, 36037. The phone number is 334-371-VOTE (8683).

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

May 17: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

May 19: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

May 23: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

May 24: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24 to postmark an absentee ballot.

For ballot information visit //www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-primary-election-sample-ballots and scroll to found the county you are registered to vote.

As this is a primary election, there will be separate Democrat and Republican Party ballots and you can only vote in one party’s election.