Eagle diamond action

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy’s varsity baseball and softball teams dodged inclement weather last week to host four match-ups at home.

Both completed their region play with softball finishing 6-3 in their region, placing second, and setting themselves up to host the first round of the playoffs.

The baseball team placed third in their region with a 5-4 record. They will travel for the first round.

The Lady Eagles lost a close one to Clarke Prep (6-5) before sweeping Monroe in a double header (10-6 and 9-8) and then losing to Crenshaw Christian (3-1).

Their season record stands at 12-11.

On the baseball diamond, the Eagles lost in the last inning to Clarke Prep 4-3.

They won both games of a double header versus region opponent Monroe Academy with the first game ending in five innings at 11-1 behind Parker McNeal’s pitching.

McNeal struck out 12 of 21 batters while walking only one and giving up three hits.

They also defeated Crenshaw Christian 11-4 with pitcher Everette Black striking out 10, walking three, and giving up five hits. The Eagles are at 15-13 on the season.

Both FDA sophomore brothers Parker and Owen McNeal had strong showings in last week’s action on the diamond.

Eagle catcher Owen had four quality at bats against Crenshaw Christian with a single, a double, and two walks, and scored twice.

Freshman pitcher Anna Claire Thomas got the win in the Lady Eagles’s first victory over Monroe in the double header Friday night.

Freshman second baseman Bailey Lambert batted a walk-off triple to score the winning run against Monroe in the second game.