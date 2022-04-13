McKenzie baseball seniors honored By Editor | April 13, 2022 | 0 The McKenzie Tigers honored their senior baseball players for Senior Night on Thursday, May 7. Pictured left to right are Ja’Karrie McPherson, Raeven Shipp, Kody Lee, and Zac Beverly. (Shea Odom | Greenville Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle diamond action April 13, 2022 | No Comments » Trained to Go April 6, 2022 | No Comments » FDA diamond action April 6, 2022 | No Comments » Bloodworth signs with Hawks April 6, 2022 | No Comments » McKenzie baseball action April 6, 2022 | No Comments »