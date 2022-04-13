PAUL BENNETT

Dec. 31, 1951 – March 28, 2022

Graveside service for Mr. Paul H. Bennett, 70, of McKenzie, was held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Antioch Cemetery in McKenzie. The family received friends Wednesday from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Paul passed away on Monday, March 28.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Lee Bennett; son, Jason Bennett; brothers, John Bennett and Steve Bennett; sisters, Frances Seale, Mabel Ward; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Molly Bennett; siblings, Marie Ballard, Doris Davis, Sue Ealum, Coy Bennett, Ed Bennett, Rachel Jordan, and Claude Bennett Jr.

Pallbearers were friends and family.

Paul served four years in the US National Guard. He worked as a timber cruiser for most of his life. Paul loved fishing, bird hunting, deer hunting, and tending to his cows. He was a loving husband, father, and brother.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Bennett family.