Reward offered for double murder

A reward of $12,500 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of all persons responsible for the death of 28-year-old Devante Ladalvin Section and 28-year-old Isiah Ryhem Maxwell who were from Conecuh County

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation on March 29, 2022, offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) found guilty of his death.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to be paid within 30 days of arrest.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death of Section and Maxwell and seeks the public’s help in gathering information about their deaths.

The family of two Conecuh County men continue their search for answers almost a year after their deaths.

On June 2, 2021, Section and Maxwell were found deceased in a burnt vehicle located in a field on Mt Pisgah Road in Butler County.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Section and Maxwell had been murdered.

Both were last seen alive the night before the vehicle was located.

If you have any information regarding the death of Section and Maxwell, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward!

If you wish to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.