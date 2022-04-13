Feb. 7, 1942 – March 20, 2022

Robert Beeland Plummer was born in Greenville, Alabama, on Feb. 7, 1942, and he died on March 30, 2022, at his home in Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico,

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Plummer, Sr, and Edith Beeland Plummer; his brother, Charles Plummer, Jr., and his infant daughter Edith.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 51years, Brigitte Ordoquy Plummer; and his sisters, Katherine Plummer Land and her husband Roger, and Barbara Plummer Barnes and her husband Scears. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Greenville High School and the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He served in the United States Marine Corps and he made his career in banking.

Bob loved traveling and seeing the world. A highlight for him was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960’s.