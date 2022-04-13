This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This past weekend was Alumni Weekend at Marion Institute.

The 1976 Junior College Team was honored for 45 years.

The team went 8-2 ranked and was ranked No. 8 in the final Junior College poll.

Players off that team in attendance on Friday were QB Kennon Taylor, WR Al Russell, RB/DB Dana Becton, DB Charlie Smith, DB Wynn Morgan, DE Joey Hammonds, C Greg Collins.

Mark Autrey who played at Greenville Academy was there.

Autrey played in 1973 and 1975 and Mike Anderson from Opp played the same time as Autrey.

Thomas Creel who was in school at Marion from 1975-77 was also in attendance.

Next week I will discuss what happened Saturday.