This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

April 9 was Alumni Weekend at Marion Institute.

The 1976 Junior College Football Team was recognized. The team finished with an 8-2 record.

The season started on Sept. 4 at Marion. Cohoma (Miss) was the opponent. Marion won 15-10.

Charlie Smith returned a punt 75 yards for the winning touchdown.

On Sept. 9, Marion played UNA JV at Cullman and lost 17-3. On Sept. 16, Livingston JV at Marion won 21-14.

On Sept. 23 UNA JV at Marion and they lost 42-22. On Oct. 1, FSU JV at Marion, it was parents weekend. Marion won 43-34.

On Oct. 7, Livingston JV at Livingston won 21-14. On Oct. 16, St. Leo College at Dade City, Fla. won 25-0.

On Oct. 21, Alabama JV at Marion won 23-20. On Oct. 28, Alabama State JV at Marion, won 42-21.

On Nov. 6, Kemper Military JC (Missouri) at Marion won 63-0.

Alabama JV had Steadman Shealy at QB and Don McNeal at split end before moving to DB.

Dwight Stephenson was DE before moving to Center. It was a fun season that year at Marion.