Eagle soccer wraps up

KATHY PICKENS

The Standard

The Fort Dale Academy varsity soccer team has wrapped up their season.

The boys finished with a record of 11 wins and 7 losses after a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat by Morgan Academy during round one of the AISA playoffs.

Sophomore Alan Alvarez and Brodie Killough each scored a goal.

The girls’ team blew past their round one opponent, shutting out Autauga Academy handily 6-0.

Senior Abigail Matthews had one goal, and all the others were scored by freshmen players.

Kate Slagley and Annabelle Anderson both scored twice, and Marley Thomas added another goal.

The girls played in the semifinal match at the Emory Folmar Soccer Complex in Montgomery last Thursday, falling 4-0 to rival Glenwood Academy out of Phenix City.

Junior goalie Eden Skipper was named to AISA All Tournament Team. Skipper is new to soccer but has flourished.

She saved 27 of 31 goal shots against Glenwood.

After the game head coach Josh Wildermuth thanked his four seniors for six years of dedication and hard work.

He believes that this year was a great stepping stone on which to build the future of Fort Dale soccer.