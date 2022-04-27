GAAC hosts Party at the Pavilion

The Greenville Area Arts Council hosted “Party at the Pavilion” Saturday evening, April 23, at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library pavilion (GBCPL). The event featured Ritz Players performing acoustic sets of songs. Among the players were retired Probate Judge Steve Norman, Ben Norman, Lori Neilson, Vicki Burt, Chad Edwards, Laura Simmons, and GBCPL Executive Director Kevin Pearcey. A crowd of about 100 people attended the event and were treated to songs delivered by the Ritz Players. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)