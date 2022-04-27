Hartley wins AISA long jump

Fort Dale Senior Emily Hartley is the repeating state champ after winning the long jump event for the second year in a row at the AISA state track meet at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. She jumped 16′ 4″ handily beating the second place jump of 15’10”. Track coach Scarlett Anderson is proud of her varsity team and looking forward to more success next year. She had several freshmen place at the JV meet including Kate Slagley (first overall in the triple jump); Annabelle Anderson, Lexi Reaves, Kaylee Bargainier, and Slagley (first overall in the 4x100m relay); and Asher Young (second overall in shotput and discus). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)