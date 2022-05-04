This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today, I talk about another Alabama College Football Hall of Fame member, Don Hutson (1-31-1913, 6-26-1997).

He played one year of high school football at Pine Bluff, Ark. He played at Alabama from 1932-34.

He scored the winning touchdown vs Tennessee in 1934 on an end around play.

In the 1935 Rose Bowl, he caught six passes for 165 and two touchdowns.

He caught those passes from Dixie Howell. It was a great passing combination.

Alabama won the national and SEC Championship that season. Alabama beat Stanford 29-13 in the Rose Bowl.

Hutson went on to play for the Green Bay Packers from 1935-45. He was an assistant coach for four seasons. Then he went into private business.

He was a charter member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1951) and Pro Football Hall of Fame (1963).

He was considered the first modern receiver and named to several All-Time NFL Teams and member of several Hall of Fames.

Alabama Sports of Hall of Fame is one of them.

He set numerous NFL records. Don Hutson was named to the Alabama Football All-Century Team in 1992.