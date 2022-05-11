Feagin signs with Shelton State

Georgiana senior Panther Amari Feagin signed a full scholarship to play basketball for Shelton State Community College Tuesday morning, May 3. Feagin helped lead the Panthers to two region tournament Sweet 16’s as well two area championships. He averaged 14.5 ppg and 11.2 rpg as a senior and was named MVP of the 2021 Dothan Turkey Classic. He is the 16th Georgiana basketball college signee in the past 15 years. Pictured seated (l-r) are: Janice Feagin, Amari Feagan, and Earl Feagin; Standing: Shelton State coach Tim Law and Georgiana head coach Kirk Norris. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)